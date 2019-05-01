Ban on civilian traffic on J-K highway deliberate move by BJP to impose emergency in Kashmir: Mir

Srinagar, May 1 (PTI) Congress candidate for the Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency G A Mir Wednesday alleged that the ban on civilian traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was a deliberate move by the BJP and the RSS to impose emergency in Kashmir. "The saffron party (BJP) has sensed defeat, which has resulted in it victimising people of Kashmir one way or the other. Steps like ban on civilian traffic on the highway and mass arrests are aimed at diverting the attention of the nation from their failures but it is not going to happen," he said. "The anti-people steps taken by the government is a deliberate move to impose emergency in Kashmir," Mir said, addressing election meetings in Shopian and Wachi areas of south Kashmir. He said the Congress will review all such moves taken from time to time to ensure that "injustice", meted out to people by the state administration and the Centre, comes to an end. "Besides, we will ensure that people are not intimidated and punished for no fault of theirs," Mir added. He also took a jibe at the regional parties -- the PDP and the National Conference -- saying these parties were playing politics on the ban on highways to gain political mileage. "The fact of the matter is that both the PDP and the NC are least bothered about such anti-people moves and their only concern is to gain political mileage in the ongoing elections," he said. PTI MIJ SNESNE