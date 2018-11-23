Ban on export of beef demanded

New Delhi, Nov 23 (PTI) A group of citizens under the banner of 'Hindu Charter' demanded on Friday the government earmark Rs 10,000 crore for restoration of dilapidated temples and heritage of the country, and put a ban export of beef. A workshop was held here where participants discussed an eight-point charter of demands, including equal rights for practitioners of various religions in the country. Addressing the gathering, former Delhi minister and rebel Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator Kapil Mishra alleged Hindus have been treated as "second class citizen" in the country by successive governments. He demanded a complete ban on export of beef. Speakers at the workshop demanded the government set up a body with a seed money of at least Rs 10,000 crore for restoration of dilapidated temples and heritage institutions. PTI VIT SMN