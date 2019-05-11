Ban on NLFT, ATTF to continue for five years

Agartala, May 11 (PTI) The ban on the National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) and the All Tripura Tiger Force (ATTF) will continue for five years, a notification of the Ministry of Home Affairs said.The notification issued by the joint secretary to the department, Satyendra Garg, on May 9 which was made available here Saturday said, there is sufficient cause for declaring NLFT and ATTF as unlawful associations with effect from October 3, 2018 for a period of five years.A tribunal was constituted on November 15 last year for adjudicating whether or not there is sufficient cause for declaring the NLFT and ATTF unlawful associations. But none appeared on behalf of either NLFT or ATTF during the proceedings of the tribunal on February 25.The Tripura government, Ministry of Defence, Intelligence Bureau, cabinet secretariat (research and analysis wing) and the CRPF were consulted and recommended for continuance of the ban on the two outfits. The Border Security Force too recommended declaration of NLFT as an unlawful association, the notification said.The two outfits had indulged in killing of civilians, police and security forces personnel in the state, extortion of people, including businessmen and traders, it said.They were also involved in establishing and maintaining camps in various parts of Tripura and neighbouring countries for safe sanctuary, training and procurement of arms and ammunition, the notification added. PTI JOY KK KJKJKJ