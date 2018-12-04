Ban VHP, Bajrang Dal, says BJP ally SBSP

Lucknow, Dec 4 (PTI) A BJP ally in the Uttar Pradesh government has blamed the Bajrang Dal and the VHP for Mondays mob violence in Bulandshahr that killed a police inspector and a local resident and demanded they should be banned. Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Rajbhar said the two organisations are creating a rift between Hindus and Muslims with an eye on the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. "The VHP and the Bajrang Dal are responsible for the unfortunate incident in Bulandshahr. They did not follow the law and should be banned, Rajbhar, who is part of the state cabinet, said. He said he would meet Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and ask him to ban such organisations. The Vishwa Hindu Parishad called his demand a publicity gimmick. "They only indulge in creating a rift between Hindus and Muslims. All this is going on just in view of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Rajbhar said. The temple-mosque issue is raked for gaining political mileage," he said, referring to the demand for the construction of a Ram temple at the disputed Ayodhya site. Rajbhar alleged that Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav had not run the state efficiently. "Had they run the state properly, this situation would not have come. It is their failure due to which the BJP has come to power," he said. Reacting to the Rajbhars demand to ban the organisation, VHP spokesman Sharad Sharma said the minister was acting as if he was present at the spot. Such a cheap publicity gimmick by a minister is against constitutional values," he said. He demanded that the chief minister must take action against the minister. "Such a statement, when the probe is on, can influence the outcome. Everyone is sad over this unfortunate incident. This is an attempt to defame the government as well as these organisations." PTI ABN SMI SMI ASHASH