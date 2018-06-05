Bandhan Bank appoints H R Khan as chairman

New Delhi, Jun 5 (PTI) Bandhan Bank today said its board has appointed H R Khan, a former RBI deputy governor, as non-executive chairman.

The board of directors of the bank at its meeting held today appointed Harun Rasid Khan as the non-executive, part time chairman of the bank, Bandhan Bank said in a filing to BSE.

Khans appointment will be for a period of three years with effect from June 5, 2018 or till the expiry of his term as an independent director whichever is earlier, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

Khan will be the independent director of the bank at a remuneration of Rs 24 lakh per annum subject to RBI and other approvals.

In addition, Khan will be entitled for sitting fee, and other expenses such as expenses related to travelling, accommodation for attending company meetings.

Khan retired as the deputy governor of RBI in July 2016 after nearly 38 years of service.

Besides, the bank said that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today have appointed Pravir Kumar Vohra as an Additional Director (Category being Independent, Non - Executive) of the Bank for a period of three years with effect from June 5, 2018.