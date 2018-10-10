Bandhan Bank Q2 net jumps 47.28 pc to Rs 487.65 cr

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) Bandhan Bank Wednesday posted a 47.28 per cent jump in net profit to Rs 487.65 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2018. The Kolkata-based lender had reported net profit of Rs 331.09 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. Total income of the bank for the quarter under review stood at Rs 1,836.07 crore, up 36.73 per cent, against Rs 1,342.76 crore as on September 30, 2017, Bandhan Bank said in a regulatory filing. Bandhan Bank's gross non-performing assets (NPA) stood at 1.29 per cent in the second quarter of this fiscal compared with gross NPA of 1.43 per cent reported in September 30, 2017. Net NPA of the bank was at 0.69 per cent in the September quarter of this fiscal. It was 0.76 per cent in September 2017. Shares of Bandhan Bank were trading 4.16 per cent higher at Rs 505.05 apiece on BSE. PTI SVK ANS