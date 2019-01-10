Bandhan Bank shares gain nearly 4% post Q3 results

New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) Shares of Bandhan Bank Thursday rose nearly 4 per cent after the company reported a 10.3 per cent jump in net profit for the quarter ended December 31. The stock gained 3.82 per cent to close at Rs 471.70 on the BSE. During the day, it surged 4.54 per cent to Rs 475. At the National Stock Exchange (NSE), shares of the company jumped 3.84 per cent to close at Rs 472.90 apiece. In terms of equity volume, 7.15 lakh shares of the company were traded on the BSE and over 80 lakh shares changed hands at the NSE during the day. Private sector lender Bandhan Bank Thursday reported a 10.3 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 331.25 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2018. The bank had recorded a net profit of Rs 300.04 crore in the year-ago period. Total income of the lender also increased to Rs 1,883.65 crore during October-December 2018, compared with Rs 1,336.42 crore over the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, the bank said in a statement. Its gross non-performing assets rose to 2.41 per cent of the total advances during the quarter, against 1.67 per cent at the end of third quarter of the previous fiscal. PTI SUM HRS