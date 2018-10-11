Bandhan Bank shares jump nearly 6% after Q2 earnings

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) Shares of Bandhan Bank Wednesday soared nearly 6 per cent after the company posted a 47.28 per cent jump in net profit for the quarter ended on September 30, 2018. The scrip jumped 5.60 per cent to end at Rs 512.05 on BSE. During the day, it soared 7.52 per cent to Rs 521.40. At NSE, shares of the company surged 5.19 per cent to close at Rs 512.15. Bandhan Bank Wednesday posted a 47.28 per cent jump in net profit to Rs 487.65 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2018. The Kolkata-based lender had reported a net profit of Rs 331.09 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. Total income of the bank for the quarter under review stood at Rs 1,836.07 crore, up 36.73 per cent, against Rs 1,342.76 crore as on September 30, 2017, Bandhan Bank said in a regulatory filing. Bandhan Bank's gross non-performing assets (NPA) stood at 1.29 per cent in the second quarter of this fiscal compared with gross NPA of 1.43 per cent reported in September 30, 2017. PTI SUM MRMR