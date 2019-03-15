Bandhwari plant:NGT directs Gurgaon Municipal Corporation to submit performance guarantee of Rs 25 L

New Delhi, Mar 15 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal has directed the Gurgaon Municipal Corporation to submit a performance guarantee of Rs 25 lakh for stopping leachate from the Bandhwari landfill site.A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel ordered the corporation to deposit the amount with the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) within a month.The tribunal directed the corporation to strictly adhere to the action plan for taking steps to dispose of the waste and warned, "It is made clear that the amount of Rs 25 lakh will stand forfeited in the case of default and may be recovered from the erring officers of the corporation".The green panel directed the commissioner of the municipal corporation to file a compliance affidavit within a month.The NGT had earlier slammed the Haryana government and its civic bodies over the disposal of industrial waste and construction debris in the Aravalli forests along the Gurgaon-Faridabad road.The green panel was hearing a plea filed by environmentalist Vivek Kamboj and Amit Chaudhary, alleging that the municipal corporations of Gurgaon and Faridabad were disposing industrial waste and construction debris in these forest areas.Kamboj had referred to a media report which said construction debris were found dumped in the forest and quoted a local resident as saying that several vehicles dumped waste there every Sunday morning. PTI PKS KJKJ