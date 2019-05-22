scorecardresearch
Bandipora rape case: Charge sheet will be filed soon, says Police

Srinagar, May 22 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Police will "soon" file a charge sheet in the Bandipora rape case, officials said Wednesday.Tahir Ahmad Mir was arrested for allegedly raping a three-year-old girl in north Kashmir's Bandipora district."Police will file the chargesheet in the competent court of law against the accused person soon," a police official said.There is no truth in the suggestions that the medical examination of the girl had not established sexual assault, the official said."The incident of assault on three-year-old child in Sumbal (Bandipora) is very much true and based on facts. "Strict action will be taken against people spreading false and misleading information on this account," the official said.The case is being probed by a Special Investigation Team.Mainstream political parties and separatist groups in the state had condemned incident and demanded exemplary punishment for the accused.PTI MIJ ANBANB

