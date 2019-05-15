Bandipora rape case: J-K High Court asks IGP to fie status report by Friday

Srinagar, May 15 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir High Court Wednesday took suo moto cognizance of the Bandipora rape case of a three-year-old girl and directed Inspector General of Police (Kashmir zone) to file a status report by Friday. A division bench of Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Tashi Rabstan, taking notice of reports about the rape case, directed the IGP to file a status report about the investigations before 10 am on Friday. A three-year-old girl was allegedly raped last week by her neighbour, leading to widespread outrage and protests against the incident. The accused has been arrested by police and a special investigation team constituted for a speedy investigation of the incident. PTI MIJ RCJ