Bandipora rape case: J-K state legal services authority releases Rs 1L to victim

Srinagar, May 22 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir State Legal Services Authority Wednesday released Rs 1 lakh as an interim relief to the minor rape victim in north Kashmir's Bandipora district.The amount was released under J&K Victim Compensation Scheme, 2013, an official spokesperson said."On the recommendations of chairman district legal services authority, Bandipora, Jammu and Kashmir State Legal Services Authority (SLSA) today released an amount of Rs 1 lakh as interim relief to the minor victim of Sumbal incident," he said. PTI MIJ DPB

