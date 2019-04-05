Bangalore to Host Education New Zealand's Official 'Study In New Zealand' Education Fair

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) BENGALURU, April 5, 2019/PRNewswire/ --Representatives From 20+ Institutes To Offer Students Free One on One Guidance Regarding Courses, Careers and Opportunities in New ZealandEstero New Zealand, an Education New Zealand recognised agent, is hosting the New Zealand Education Fair at Taj MG Road, Bangalore on April 7th. Navigus, an ed-tech company based out of Bangalore is also onboard as the technology partners for the event. Bangalore has emerged as a global tech hub and there is a huge demand for new age skills like data science, AR, VR & animation that can stand the test of global expectations. New Zealand universities require committed and driven students who can build upon the excellent infrastructure and world-class facilities they offer. Bangalore offers the most qualified and dedicated young student crowd fit.New Zealand was ranked Number 1 study abroad destination (education.com), Number 1 for preparing students for the future(The Economist) and number 2 least corrupt country in the world. These coupled with easy entry requirements, immigrant-friendly population and affordable costs make New Zealand one of the most sought after study destinations of 2019.The fair is unique as officials from ALL of the public and private universities from NZ are in attendance, along with officials from Immigration New Zealand and Ministry of Education New Zealand, who will be present to interact with students and parents. This includes 8 NZ Universities (ranked among QS World 500 Universities), 9 Institutes of Technology and 7 Vocational Providers. Students gain information on various study options, higher education opportunities in New Zealand and what it is like to be an international student in New Zealand."This fair provides a unique opportunity for students to come and interact with the representative directly from New Zealand, get the opportunity for on spot offers, scholarships, seminars and a whole lot more," says Kshitij Garg, Managing Director, Estero New Zealand."Although pre-registrations are mandatory, it is completely free of cost. There are no restrictions but I would recommend students to carry 2 copies of their academic records and passport as a lot of universities are offering on-spot admissions and scholarships," added Garg, when asked what should students keep in mind before attending the fair. Students who plan to study overseas can take this opportunity to register for the event sending NZ7 to 56161.For more information, please visit :https://www.estero.co.nz/enzra-fairhttps://www.navigus.in/enzraAbout Us Navigus is an ed-tech startup based out of Bangalore with a major presence in North America, EU, South East Asia and Australia. Founded in 2016 by Shivansh, who is also an angel investor and first team member in Mobstac, an Accel portfolio technology company, in the field of IoT, Proximity marketing and Mobile Publishing, the holding company has already booked sales upwards of $1.8m and has 20,000+ users onboard. Navigus was awarded Best B2C EdTech Company of the year by EdTech Review 2019. Navigus is the official technology partner of the ENZRA fair.Source: Navigus PWRPWR