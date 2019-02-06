Bangladesh FM to visit India for consultative committee meeting

/R New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) Bangladesh Foreign Minister A K Abdul Momen will be on a three-day visit to India this week, during which he will co-chair the joint consultative committee meeting with External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. This will be the first high-level visit from Bangladesh since Sheikh Hasina's landslide victory in the parliamentary election last December. Momen, who is scheduled to arrive late on Wednesday night, will call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday. He will co-chair the 5th Joint Consultative Committee Meeting with Swaraj on Friday. Agreements are also expected to be signed between the two sides. The issue of the Rohingya crisis is likely to come up during discussions. PTI ASKHMB