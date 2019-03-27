Bangladeshi living illegally in India for 14 years arrested

Noida (UP), Mar 27 (PTI) A Bangladeshi "intruder" living illegally in India for around 14 years was arrested by the Noida Police here on Wednesday, police said. The accused, identified as Alauddin, 38, is a native of Pirojpur in Bangladesh. "He did not possess any valid visa or a passport and had illegally intruded into India 15-16 years ago," Station House Officer, Phase 2 police station, Farmood Ali Pundir said. "He was arrested around 4.30 pm in Sector 82 on a tip-off. He has skipped several court dates in the last 14 years when he was required to present himself before the court," Pundir said. He said Alauddin has been staying in hiding in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka over the years. Pundir said he has cases pending from 2004 and 2005 against him and was being tracked by the police in Delhi, UP and Karnataka. At least six cases have been registered against the accused at different police stations in Noida alone, the SHO said. "In the past, a non-bailable warrant had been issued against him by a court in Gautam Buddh Nagar. He has also been sent to jail from Sector 20, Sector 39 and Phase 2 police stations in Noida, but secured bail on forged documents," Pundir said. Alauddin has admitted securing bail by using forged documents in the court through his lawyer and skipping hearing dates after his release, he said. A case was registered against him under the Passport Act and the Foreigners Act at Phase 2 police station, the SHO said. He said Alauddin was produced before a court on Wednesday which sent him to jail. PTI KIS AQSAQS