Bangladeshi man held with USD 70,000 in cash at Kolkata airport

Kolkata, Apr 6 (PTI) A Bangladeshi man was apprehended on Saturday by the CISF at the airport here for allegedly carrying unaccounted USD 70,000 in cash, a senior official said.He said Abdul Sobhan (37) was carrying the foreign currency, equivalent to about Rs 47.42 lakh, by placing it inside a false cavity in his bag.Eight bundles totalling USD 70,000 were found from the man, a Bangladesh national, who was supposed to take a flight to Dhaka from the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport, he said.As the man could not furnish any reason for carrying the cash, he was handed over by the CISF personnel to Customs authorities.