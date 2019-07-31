Bangladeshi man trying to sneak into Nepal arrested from U'khand border

Pithoragarh, Jul 31 (PTI) A Bangladeshi national was arrested while trying to sneak into Nepal through the border in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district, police said on Wednesday.Mohammed Razzak Miyan (20), a resident of Bangladesh's Kuri district, was arrested on Tuesday night by the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and handed over to the civil police, they said.Miyan was trying to sneak into Nepal through the border at Jhoolaghat, Pithoragarh Superintendent of Police Ramchandra Rajguru said.He was remanded to judicial custody for further investigation after being produced before a local court here on Wednesday, the SP said.Miyan, who had been living in India for a year, has been booked under the Foreigners Act and the Passport Act as he did not have the proper documents, Rajguru said. PTI CORR ALM DIVDIV