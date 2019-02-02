Bangladeshi woman gets 10 years in jail for torturing woman

Thane, Feb 2 (PTI) A local court here has sentenced a Bangladeshi woman to ten years in jail for torturing a woman in a bid to force her into prostitution. Ruby Sikandar Munshi (40), originally from Satkhira district in Bangladesh, was also fined Rs 6,000 by District and Additional Sessions Judge SP Gondhalekar, an official said. Two others, identified as Afjal Majid Siddikhi (35) and Ramadevi Yallappa Dodamani (61) were acquitted in the case registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, the official added. An accused identified as Alamgir is absconding. Additional Public Prosecutor Ujjwala Moholkar said the victim, a 24-year-old Bangladesh national, was tortured to forcefully make her work as a sex worker at Munshi's brothel. She suffered grievous injuries on her breasts and lost some teeth, the court was told. PTI CORR BNM RHL