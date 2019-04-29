scorecardresearch
Banihal car bomb attack: Case solved, PhD scholar among 6 arrested

Jammu, Apr 29 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir police Monday said it has arrested a PhD scholar along with five other terrorists for launching an abortive suicide car bomb attack on a CRPF convoy along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway last month.The terror attack was jointly hatched by terror outfits JeM and Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM) under the command of Pakistan-based terrorist Munna Bihari, Jammu Inspector General of Police M K Sinha told reporters here. The arrested persons include a PhD scholar who is an active member of Jamiat-e-Talaba, the student wing of banned Jammat-e-Islami (JeI), he said. His interrogation revealed that the group was engaged in radicalising youths in a big way for "jehad" (hoily war), said Sinha.He said the National Investigation Agency is taking over the case tomorrow for further investigation.PTI TAS AB RAXRAX

