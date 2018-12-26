Bank employees in Rajasthan hold 1-day strike

Jaipur, Dec 26 (PTI) Around 25,000 bank employees went on one-day strike Wednesday in Rajasthan to protest against the merger of Dena Bank and Vijaya Bank with Bank of Baroda, a union leader said. Employees and officers of commercial private and foreign banks supported the strike, whereas rural cooperative banks kept themselves away from the strike, convener of United Forum of Bank Unions Mahesh Mishra said. Nearly 3,000 bank branches in the state remained closed in support of the nationwide strike, general secretary of Bank Employees Federation of India G.N Pareek said. The bank trading of nearly Rs 1,000 crore was affected due to the strike in the state, bank unions said in a statement. PTI AG SHW MRMR