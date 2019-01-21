Bank fraud fugitive Mehul Choksi surrenders Indian passport

New Delhi, Jan 21 (PTI) Bank fraud fugitive Mehul Choksi has surrendered his Indian passport to the High Commission in Guyana, official sources said Monday.Choksi, one of the alleged masterminds of the USD 2 billion scam in state-run Punjab National Bank and an uncle of fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi, took citizenship of Antigua last year.Indian citizens are expected to surrender their passports when they acquire a foreign nationality. India continues to pursue Choksi's return with the government of Antigua through diplomatic and legal channels, the sources said.In August last year, India gave Antigua a request for Choksi's extradition. A team from India was also sent to Antigua to pursue the request.Choksi is wanted in India by the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate, which are probing the PNB fraud, the biggest banking scam in the country. PTI MPB MPB MINMIN