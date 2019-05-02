Bank guard shoots self dead in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar (UP), May 2 (PTI) A 52-year-old security guard with a bank in Meerut allegedly committed suicide at his house here by shooting himself with his licensed gun, police said Thursday. The guard, Suraj Singh, took the extreme step at his house in Chudyali village Wednesday evening, they said. Singh came to his home after duty in Meerut and then committed suicide, police said. The reason as to why he took the step is yet to be ascertained, they said, adding that the matter is being probed. The body has been sent for post-mortem, police added. In a separate incident, a 23-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling of his house. The man, identified as Naved, committed suicide at his house in Khalapar north here Wednesday evening, in-charge of Khalapar police outpost Vinay Sharma said. He said the reason why Naved took the extreme step was yet to be ascertained and a probe is underway. PTI CORR CK