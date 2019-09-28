Bank manager, 2 others arrested for swindling over Rs 1.13 crore from customer's account

Ghaziabad, Sep 27 (PTI) Three persons, including a bank manager, have been arrested for allegedly swindling over Rs 1.13 crore from the account of a farmer through a duplicate ATM card and mobile number in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district, police said on Friday.Taiyyab Khan who had an account at the Union Bank of India's Dasna branch filed a complaint in July, alleging that Rs 1.13 crore was withdrawn from his account. He said the money was received as compensation for selling his agricultural land, police said.The mobile number linked to the account was out of service for over two years, they said.Investigation revealed that two persons -- Suraj Mandal and Sunil Tiwari -- managed to get that mobile number activated and forge the ATM card, Deputy Superintendent of Police Anshu Jain said.Mandal and Tiwari, who have already been arrested, then withdrew the money with the help of some bank employees, she said.The bank employees and the duo then split the money among themselves, the officer said.After further probe, Pratibha Jain, who was manager of that branch during the incident, was arrested from the bank's Tilak Nagar branch in west Delhi, police said.She is currently posted at the Tilak Nagar branch, the officer said, adding that further investigations are underway. PTI CORR SOMSOM