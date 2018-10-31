Bank of Baroda shares gain nearly 5 pc post Q2 earnings

New Delhi, Oct 31 (PTI) Shares of Bank of Baroda Wednesday rose by nearly 5 per cent after the company reported an increase of 19.7 per cent in September quarter profit. The scrip of the company gained 4.59 per cent to Rs 115.05 on BSE. On NSE, shares of the company soared 4.31 per cent to Rs 114.75. State-owned Bank of Baroda Tuesday reported an increase of 19.7 per cent in September quarter profit at Rs 425.38 crore as it marginally improved the non-performing asset (NPA) position. The bank had posted a profit of Rs 355.36 crore in July-September quarter of 2017-18. Bank of Baroda's total income during July-September 2018 quarter stood at Rs 13,429.95 crore, up from Rs 12,490.39 crore in the year-ago period. Net NPA ratio declined to 4.86 per cent as on September 30, 2018 from 5.40 per cent as on June 30, 2018, and 5.05 per cent in the year-ago quarter. PTI SUMANS