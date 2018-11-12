Bank of India registers net loss of Rs 1,156 crore in Q2

New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) State-owned Bank of India Monday reported a net loss of Rs 1,156.25 crore for the quarter ending September due to a jump in provisions for bad loans. The bank had posted a net profit of Rs 179.07 crore in the corresponding July-September period of the last fiscal. It had a net profit of Rs 95.11 crore in the April-June quarter of the 2018-19 fiscal. Total income of the bank fell to Rs 10,800.24 crore during the quarter ending September from Rs 11,600.47 crore in the same period of 2017-18, according to a regulatory filing by Bank of India. Provisions towards bad loans rose to Rs 2,827.62 crore in the July-September quarter of 2018-19 from Rs 1,866.82 crore in the year-ago quarter. Its gross non-performing assets (NPAs) hit 16.36 per cent of gross advances by September-end 2018 against 12.62 per cent as on September 30, 2017. However, gross NPAs were down compared to 16.66 per cent by the end of June quarter of the current fiscal. Net NPAs jumped to 7.64 per cent at September-end from 6.47 per cent in the year-ago period. As on June 30, 2018, the net NPA proportion was at 8.45 per cent. In value terms, gross NPAs of the bank stood at Rs 61,560.65 crore by the end of September quarter, 2018-19, as against Rs 49,306.90 crore in the year-ago period. Net NPA stood at Rs 25,994.15 crore as against Rs 23,565.73 crore. Bank of India shares closed 4.85 per cent down at Rs 87.25 on BSE. PTI KPM MRMR