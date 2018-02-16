Banks sanction Rs 2,052 dr Mudra loans in Haryana

Chandigarh, Feb 16 (PTI) Banks in Haryana have sanctioned loan of Rs 2,052 crore to 1,35,784 persons as of December 2017 during the financial year 2017-18 under Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojna, an RBI official said today.

In a state government release, Nirmal Chand, Regional Director, Reserve Bank of India, Chandigarh, said the total advances of commercial banks and Regional Rural Banks in Haryana increased by Rs 27,399 crore from Rs 1,95,406 crore as on December 2016 to Rs 2,22,805 crore as on December 2017. Chand was addressing 143rdmeeting of State Level Bankers Committee here today, in which Haryana Chief Secretary D S Dhesi was the chief guest. Similarly, total deposits of commercial banks and RRBs have increased by Rs 29,185 crore from Rs 3,00,761 crore as on December 2016 to Rs 3,29,946 crore as on December 2017. The banks have opened 64,54,721 accounts under Pradhan Mantri Jan-Dhan Yojana and mobilized an amount of Rs 2,162 crore as on December 2017 in Haryana, he further said. Giving information about the progress made by banks in three social security schemes--Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY) for accidental death insurance, Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY) for life insurance cover and Atal Pension Yojana (APY) for old age pension, Chand said that under PMSBY the banks have enrolled 27,94,368 persons. Under PMJJBY the banks have enrolled 8,53,218 persons and in APY they have enrolled 1,49,896 persons up to December 31, 2017. He called upon the bankers and the officials from respective insurance companies to accelerate their efforts to extend the benefits of the scheme to a large number of masses in the state. Speaking on the occasion, Haryana chief secretary Dhesi said the central government is finalising a scheme to finance straw management equipments which would also be subsidy oriented. Dhesi also said the SARAL scheme is being launched through which 325 Government to Citizens (G to C) services would be provided online and it would be made operational byApril 14, 2018. He said Antyodya Service Kendras (ASKs) are also being set up at Tehsil level which would provide information with regard to budget oriented schemes. PTI SUN