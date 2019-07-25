Bar council suspends work to protest constitution of Haryana administrative tribunal

Chandigarh, Jul 25 (PTI) The high court bar association here unanimously decided on Thursday to suspend work with immediate effect for an indefinite period against the notification constituting the Haryana administrative tribunal. The decision was taken by the executive committee of the Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association, former chairman and member Vijender Singh Ahlawat said. Ahlawat said there was "resentment" among the members as they feel the service matters would go to the tribunal and there will be less work for them. Though the decision to constitute Haryana administrative tribunal was taken by the state government much earlier, it has come into existence with issuance of formal notification on July 24, he said. The association will meet on Friday to decide the further course of action, he added. The state government had earlier maintained that the establishment of the tribunal would prove advantageous and essential in view of the increasing number of court cases, particularly relating to service matters and dispute of employees. PTI SUN VSDHMB