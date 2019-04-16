BARE International is Honoured as '2019 ELITE COMPANY' Designated by MSPA America

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, April 16, 2019/PRNewswire/ --This will be the Fifth Consecutive Year BARE has Earned this Prestigious TitleMSPA Americas (MSPA) is the trade association representing the customer experience industry, established to provide timely, actionable and impactful resources for shaping the future of business communities. The MSPA Elite program is an awards program designed to recognize the leading companies who are shouldering the advancement of the customer experience industry.The award was received by Mike Bare - President, Jason Bare - Global Vice President and Guy Carron - Vice President Americas from the BARE US headquarters. "This is the fifth time BARE International has been awarded the ELITE COMPANY title and we aim at keeping up the same pace with continuous innovation, excellence and passion," says Coralin Rosario - General Manager BARE India, ME & APAC.BARE International offered additional services throughout 2018 including online reputation management and trainings on the mystery shopping results, which helped provide insights for clients that addressed the need of the hour."Our continuous focus is on providing services that help gather actionable insights in customer experience management that help our clients build customer loyalty and develop their internal training programs. We have been successfully running mystery shopping, customer satisfaction surveys and audits for clients in various sectors. In today's day and age, a sale is all about the experience first and then about the commodity," Coralin continues. "With the addition of Online Reputation Management our clients are able to view over 200 review platforms, live, on one dashboard and stay on top of the coverage they are getting."Another very insightful service that is newly offered by BARE International is the Voice of Customer (VoC) Video. This service was introduced by BARE International because of the increasing demand to reach customers on a more personalized level - quickly and frequently."For over 30 years we've been committed to providing the best insights to our clients," said Jason Bare, Global Vice President. "We continue to do that by leading the development of the customer experience research industry, and we're honoured and able to do so as an active member of the MSPA."About BARE International BARE International sets the industry standard as the largest independent provider of customer experience research, data, and analytics for companies worldwide. Founded in 1987, BARE International is a family-owned business with global capabilities. In India, BARE is located right in the middle of the Mumbai City with its headquarters in Washington, D.C. and ten offices around the world. BARE International is doing business for clients in more than 150 countries, completing more than 50,000 evaluations/audits each month. To learn more about BARE International's customer experience research services and their dedicated field force of evaluators, visit https://www.bareinternational.in/.Source: BARE International PWRPWR