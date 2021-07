Bareilly mayor, municipal body lock horns over cows' death in animal shelter

Bareilly (UP), Jul 17 (PTI) The Bareilly mayor and thelocal municipality have locked horns over the alleged death of125 cows in an animal shelter run by the civic body here.Mayor Umesh Gautam charged the municipality staff withacute negligence leading to the death of around 125 cows inthe animal shelter, but officials have denied the allegation."As many as 125 cows have died in the Kanha PashuAshram from March to June this year because of the apathy and corruption of the municipality staff," said Gautam."This trend has not stopped as the condition in theshelter continues to be pathetic and all efforts to draw theauthorities' attention to the situation have failed," he added. The mayor said when he tried to raise the matter ofcorruption in the management of the civic body, he was framed in a fake case.Municipal Commissioner Samuel Paul N, however,rejected the allegations, saying senior officials, including the district magistrate, frequently visit the animal shelter, which also has a veterinary doctor to examine the cattle's health on a daily basis.The mayor, however, said he has apprised Chief MinisterYogi Adityanath of the state of affairs in the animal shelter, demanded action against those found guilty for cows' death. PTI COR SAB SMI RAXRAX