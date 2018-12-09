Bargari sacrilege stir ends after six months

Faridkot, Dec 9 (PTI) Panthic organisations staging a sit-in at Bargari to press for the arrest of those involved in sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib, among other demands, on Sunday announced their decision to end the six-month long protest.The first part of this protest comes to an end and the next course of action will be announced soon, said Dhian Singh Mand, who was leading the sit-in.The announcement followed assurances by Punjab cabinet ministers Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa and Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa that the state government was committed to bringing those behind the sacrilege and police firing incidents at Kotkapura and Behbal Kalan to justice.The 'Bargari Morcha' also demands the release of Sikh detainees languishing in various jails or their transfer to those in Punjab.Mand asserted that the Bargari Morcha had not ended, rather its "outline" was being changed."From today, this morcha will acquire a new shape and the announcement in this regard will be made in the coming days," he said.Mand also warned the government against going back on its promises."We will give some time to the government for fulfilling its promise. If it runs away from its assurances, then it will be taught a lesson which it will never forget," he said.Earlier, addressing the protesters at Bargari, Randhawa said the guilty would not be spared."I want to assure you that we will not spare anyone, whether he is a former chief minister or one of his family members," the state jails minister said.Randhawa also spoke about the action taken by his government including setting up a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the sacrilege and police firing incidents.The SIT has already questioned former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal, his son and former deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal and Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar.Randhawa said the government was also making efforts for the release of Sikh detainees.Bajwa later told reporters that a committee will be formed to cancel cases registered under section 295-A (outraging religious feelings) of the IPC against several Sikhs on the complaint of Dera Sacha Sauda followers.The police firing incidents at Kotkapura and Behbal Kalan in Faridkot took place during protests against a series of sacrilege incidents which had taken place in the state in 2015.Two persons were killed in the firing at Behbal Kalan. PTI CHS VSD DIVDIV