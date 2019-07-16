Barkha Dutt files complaint with NCW against Promila Sibal for using abusive language

New Delhi, Jul 16 (PTI) Senior journalist Barkha Dutt on Tuesday filed a complaint with the National Commission of Women against former Union minister and Congress leader Kapil Sibal's wife Promila Sibal for allegedly abusing female staff members of his channel.In a series of tweets, Dutt on Monday hit out at Sibal and his wife alleging that over 200 employees at the Noida-based HTN Tiranga TV had their equipment confiscated and "face sacking without even a six-month pay out". She also alleged that Sibal and his wife used expletives against female staffers. There was no immediate response from Sibal."This is a fit case for NCW and we will place signed affidavits to prove our case," Dutt had said in another tweet.NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma said she has taken cognisance of the complaint from Dutt against Promila Sibal. The journalist has alleged that she abused female staff members, including Dutt. "I would be looking into the complaint and if necessary, would summon both Dutt and (Promila) Sibal in the matter," Sharma told PTI. PTI UZM RT