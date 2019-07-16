Barkha Dutt files NCW complaint against Promila Sibal who dubs it as 'blackmailing trick'

(Eds: Updating with Promila Sibal's reactions) New Delhi, Jul 16 (PTI) Senior journalist Barkha Dutt on Tuesday filed a complaint with the National Commission of Women alleging that female staff members of Noida-based HTN Tiranga TV were abused by Congress leader Kapil Sibal's wife Promila Sibal, who rejected the charges as a "blackmailing trick". In a series of tweets, Dutt on Monday hit out at Sibal and his wife, promoters of Tiranga TV, alleging that over 200 employees at the channel had their equipment confiscated and "face sacking without even a six-month pay out". She also alleged that Sibal and his wife used expletives against female staffers. Promila Sibal slammed Dutt for levelling the allegations and said she has not been to the Noida office since May 23rd, the day of counting of votes for the general election. "I have not met anyone from office since then. She wants us to pay her more money. Her contract finishes in October but her services were terminated on July 13. She wants us to pay money till January next year," Promila Sibal told PTI. "All her dues have been cleared barring 13 days in July. This (accusation) is just a blackmailing trick," she alleged. Promila Sibal denied using foul language saying she had never done so while speaking with Dutt or any other employee. Dutt, in a tweet, said: "This is a fit case for NCW and we will place signed affidavits to prove our case." NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma said Tuesday she has taken cognisance of the complaint from Dutt against Promila Sibal. The journalist has alleged that she abused female staff members, including Dutt. "I would be looking into the complaint and if necessary, would summon both Dutt and (Promila) Sibal in the matter," Sharma told PTI. Promila Sibal dismissed Dutt's charges over non payment of dues saying she is "lying" and all employees were paid month to month and nobody had any complaints over that. She also dared Dutt to put up her contract on Twitter to make matters clear. "She (Dutt) has been threatening us with such allegations. Her allegations are motivated. If somebody has abused somebody, they will say when, where, in front of whom, in what context. She has said none of that. She is not willing to disclose that. She can cook up anything," Promila Sibal said. PTI UZM/ASK RT