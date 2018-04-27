Barley futures decline on rising stocks

New Delhi, Apr 27 (PTI) Barley prices were down by Rs 10.50 to Rs 1,401 per quintal in futures trade today as participants indulged in trimming bets in line with a weak trend at the physical markets.

Marketmen said cutting down of bets by participants amid mounting stocks at the spot markets pulled down barley prices at futures trade here.

At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, barley for May contracts dropped by Rs 10.50 or 0.74 per cent to Rs 1,401 per quintal, with an open interest of 10,970 lots.

The delivery in June also fell by Rs 8.50 or 0.59 per cent to Rs 1,423 per quintal, clocking an open interest of 5,300 lots. PTI SDG SUN SDG ANU ANU