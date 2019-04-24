Barley futures fall on low demand

New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) Barley prices fell by Rs 19.50 to Rs 1,840 per quintal in futures trade Wednesday on low demand by the speculators.Market players attributed the fall in barley futures prices to weak sentiments in physical markets amid rising stocks on constant supplies from the producing belts and limited offtake by beer makers.At the National Commodity and Derivative Exchange, barley delivery for May contracts fell by Rs 19.50, or 1.05 per cent, to Rs 1,840 per quintal with an open interest of 4,520 lots.The delivery for June contracts also tumbled by Rs 20.50, or 1.09 per cent, to Rs 1,864 per quintal with a business turnover of 4,510 lots. PTI SHWBAL