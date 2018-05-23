Barley futures lift on upbeat physical cues

New Delhi, May 23 (PTI) Barley prices rose by Rs 6.50 to Rs 1,478.50 per quintal in the futures trade today as participants created fresh positions backed up by encouraging physical markets cues.

Market players said rising trend in the spot markets due to restricted supplies, triggered by brisk demand for beer making industries, bolstered to the up move in barley futures prices.

At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange counter, barley delivery for June edged up by Rs 6.50 or 0.44 per cent to Rs 1,478.50 per quintal, with an open interest of 12,220 lots.

Similarly, the delivery for July marked ahead by similar gain and percentage to Rs 1,491 per quintal, having an open interest of 6,220 lots. PTI SDG ADI ADI