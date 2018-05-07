Barley futures trade mixed

New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) Barley prices were mixed in futures trade today, with a rise in the current contract on building up of holdings, while the far contract fell as traders pared their portfolios.

Market players said collecting of bets on the back of strong physical demand pushed up the current contract prices.

In contrast, expectation of rising stockpiles due to new crop supplies mainly weighed down far contract prices.

At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, barley delivery for May contract inched up by Rs 2 or 0.14 per cent to Rs 1,441 per quintal, in an open interest of 6,270 lots.

The delivery in June contract slipped by Rs 4.50 or 0.31 per cent to Rs 1,453 per quintal, revealing an open interest of 13,280 lots.