Barley futures up on positive demand

New Delhi, Nov 9 (PTI) Barley prices were up by Rs 11 to Rs 1,939.5 per quintal in futures trade Friday following following good demand from the physical markets. At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange counter, barley to be delivered in November eased by Rs 11 or 0.73 per cent to Rs 1,935.5 per quintal, in an open interest of 530 lots. Barley for the most-active delivery in December inched down by Rs 22 or 1.15 per cent to Rs 1,897.5 per quintal, open interest stood at 6,550 lots. Marketmen said the fall in barley prices at futures market was mostly attributed to cut down in positions by participants triggered by a weak trend at the spot markets due to thin demand from beer makers. PTI ADIADI