Barley futures up on positive demand

New Delhi, Apr 18 (PTI) Barley prices were up by Rs 13 to Rs 1,797 per quintal in futures trade Thursday following positive demand from the physical markets. At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, barley to be delivered in June gained Rs 13, or 0.73 per cent, to Rs 1,797 per quintal in an open interest of 3,390 lots. Barley for delivery in May inched up by Rs 5, or 0.28 per cent, to Rs 1,770 per quintal with an open interest of 5,040 lots. Marketmen said, besides pick-up in demand in the spot market less arrivals from producing belts mainly led to a rise in barley futures.