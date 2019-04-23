Barley futures up on positive demand

New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI) Barley prices increased by Rs 37 to Rs 1,887 per quintal in futures trade Tuesday on positive demand from the physical markets. At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, barley to be delivered in June rose by Rs 37, or 2 per cent, to Rs 1,887 per quintal with an open interest of 4,340 lots. Barley for delivery in May inched up by Rs 29, or 1.59 per cent, to Rs 1,855 per quintal with an open interest of 4,890 lots. Pick up in demand in the spot market and reduced arrivals from producing belts mainly led to the rise in barley futures, marketmen said. PTI RUJ RVKRVK