Barley futures up on positive demand

New Delhi, May 6 (PTI) Barley prices rose by Rs 36 to Rs 1,925 per quintal in futures trade Monday on positive demand from physical markets. At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, barley to be delivered in May rose by Rs 36, or 1.91 per cent, to Rs 1,925 per quintal with an open interest of 3,510 lots. Barley for delivery in June inched up by Rs 22, or 1.15 per cent, to Rs 1,931 per quintal with an open interest of 6,840 lots. Marketmen said, pick-up in demand in the spot market and reduced arrivals from producing belts mainly led to the rise in barley futures. PTI RUJ SHWSHW