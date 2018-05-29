Barley futures up on positive spot cues

New Delhi, May 29 (PTI) Barley prices spurted by Rs 15.50 to Rs 1,494 per quintal in futures trade today as participants raised bets largely in sync with robust demand at the spot markets.

Market players said widening of positions by traders, tracking a firm trend at the spot markets on strong demand from beer makers led to the rise in barley futures here.

At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, barley for the delivery in June gained Rs 15.50, or 1.05 per cent, to Rs 1,494 per quintal, in an open interest of 10,740 lots.

Barley for delivery in July too increased by Rs 9.50, or 0.64 per cent, to Rs 1,501 per quintal, clocking an open interest of 8,070 lots. PTI SDG SUN SHW ANS ANS