Barley futures up on positive spot cues

New Delhi, Jan 8 (PTI) Barley prices rose by Rs 11 to Rs 1,950 per quintal in futures trade Tuesday amid good demand from the spot markets. At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, barley to be delivered in January gained Rs 11, or 0.15 per cent, to Rs 1,950 per quintal, in an open interest of 810 lots. Barley for delivery in April inched up by Rs 2, or 0.12 per cent, to Rs 1,672 per quintal with an open interest of 390 lots. Marketmen mainly attributed the rise in barley prices to positive trend at the spot market on healthy demand from beer makers.