Barley futures up on spot demand

New Delhi, Jun 1 (PTI) Barley prices were higher by Rs 4.50 to Rs 1,500 per quintal in futures trading today as traders went for fresh holdings, guided by rising physical market trend.

Marketmen said brisk buying by beer makers at the spot markets mainly enthused traders to make fresh positions, which resulted in upsurge in barley futures prices.

At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange counter, barley delivery for June hardened by Rs 4.50 or 0.30 per cent to Rs 1,500 per quintal, with an open interest of 9,620 lots.

The delivery for July inched up by Rs 0.50 or 0.03 per cent to Rs 1,500 per quintal, in an open interest of 8,680 lots. PTI SDG SUN SDG ANU ANU