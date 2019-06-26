Barmer pandal tragedy fallout of administrative negligence: Raje

Jodhpur, Jun 26 (PT) Former chief minister Vasundhara Raje Wednesday termed the Barmer pandal tragedy a fallout of administrative and governmental negligence and said the inquiry report should be out soon. The pandal under which people were listening to a "Ram katha" at Jasol village in Barmer district had collapsed due to strong winds and rain Sunday evening, leaving at least 15 dead and over 70 injured. Raje visited the incident site and met those injured in the tragedy at the hospital. She also met the kin of the deceased, expressing condolences. Talking to mediapersons in Jodhpur, Raje said, "I visited the spot where the tragedy took place. It was evident that there was a grave administrative and governmental negligence. Nobody obtained details about the event in advance." She added that even the electricity arrangements were not taken care of. The former CM said the inquiry report should be out soon so that the responsibility could be fixed. The Jodhpur divisional commissioner is holding an inquiry into the incident. PTI CORR RDKRDK