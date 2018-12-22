Barred from exam for wearing hijab, alleges Jamia student

New Delhi, Dec 22 (PTI) A student of Jamia Millia Islamia has alleged she was not allowed to appear for the UGC-NET exam on Thursday for wearing hijab.Umaiyah Khan, an MBA student, claimed she was asked to take off her hijab when she reached the exam centre in Rohini."It clearly says in Constitution that we are free to follow any religion yet this chauvinistic government servants didn't let me appear in my NETJRF 20dec2018 exam because I was convincing them to let me cover my head and it's in my religion.#Shame_india @NCWIndio @sioindialpl," she wrote on Twitter .Dr Amirul Hasan Ansari, honorary director and professor, Jamia Millia Islamia, claimed Khan was ready to be frisked by women security staff, but was not allowed to take the exam.He said Khan has written to the UGC in this regard. An official from the National Testing Agency, which conducts the exam, said, "There are official guidelines but religious sentiments should not be hurt." PTI SLB GJS GVS