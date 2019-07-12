Barring fundamentalists, Muslims want construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya: Vedanti

Lucknow, Jul 12 (PTI) Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas member Ram Vilas Vedanti Friday claimed barring fundamentalists, the Muslim community supports the idea of construction of a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya. "Eighty per cent Muslims, barring the fundamentalists, want that the temple be constructed at the place where Ram Lalla is installed in Ayodhya," he told media here. "The chairman of the Shia Waqf Board, Wasim Rizvi hasalso agreed that Ram temple be built in Ayodhya whereas themosque can be constructed at any other Shia-majority place in Lucknow," he said. His comments come in the wake of the Supreme Court on Thursday seeking a report on the "progress of mediation" in the politically sensitive case of Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute in Ayodhya and said a day-to-day hearing may commence from July 25 if the court decides to conclude those proceedings. Vedanti, described as working president of Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas, also said there was "nothing in the name of (Mughal ruler) Babur" in Ayodhya and that everything in the city was "in the name of Lord Ram". "There is not even a locality, lane or ward named afterBabar in Ayodhya," he said. "Muslims need to come forward and say that Hindus should construct their temple in Ayodhya for peace, communal amity and brotherhood," he said, adding the Sunni Waqf Board should withdraw the case.To a question, Vedanti, a former BJP MP, said it was most unfortunate that in a country where Hindus constitute "90 per cent" of the population, people are fighting a case in court for the construction of Ram temple.He said no power can build a mosque where Ram Lalla is installed, adding his statement could be either taken as a 'threat' or 'suggestion'. On December 6, 1992, the Babri Masjid, constructed at the disputed site in the 16th century by Shia Muslim Mir Baqi, was demolished.PTI SAB SRY