'Barry' renewed for season three at HBO

Los Angeles, Apr 11 (PTI) HBO has renewed its hit dark comedy series "Barry" for a third season.The show features actor Bill Hader as the titular character, a depressed hitman from the Midwest who finds himself drawn into a community of acting students while on a job in Los Angeles.Hader, along with Alec Berg, has created the show which recently bagged three Emmy awards, including the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series.The show's second season recently premiered on HBO.In the third season, Barry finds himself attempting to untangle himself from the world of contract killing and fully immerse himself in acting. But while Barry has eliminated many of the external factors that pushed him towards violence, he soon discovers they weren't the only forces at play, read the plotline from HBO."Barry" also stars Stephen Root, Sarah Goldberg, Anthony Carrigan, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, D'Arcy Carden and Henry Winkler.The show is executive produced by Berg and Hader, while Aida Rodger serves as the co-executive producer.