Base metal prices end flat on tight trading

New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) Quiet conditions prevailed at the local market Wednesday with prices moving in a narrow range in limited deals and pegged at last levels. Traders said lack of worthwhile buying activity kept metal prices unaltered. Following are today's metal rates (in Rs per kg): Zinc ingot Rs 230, nickel plate (4x4) Rs 880, gun metal scrap Rs 227, bell metal scrap Rs 229, copper mixed scrap Rs 418, chadri deshi Rs 295. Lead ingot Rs 145, lead imported Rs 150, aluminium ingots Rs 156, aluminium sheet cutting Rs 145, aluminium wire scrap Rs 1150 and aluminium utensils scrap Rs 164. PTI ADIADI