Base metals up on global cues, spot demand

New Delhi, May 2 (PTI) Base metal prices rose by up to Rs 5 per kg at the non-ferrous metal market today on emergence of stockists buying, driven by a firm trend overseas.

Besides, uptick in demand from consuming industries at domestic spot market, fuelled the uptrend.

Traders said, sentiment bolstered after a private survey showed growth in Chinas manufacturing sector unexpectedly picked up in April, brightening the demand outlook in the top user of the metal.

Meanwhile, copper for delivery in three months was up 1.2 per cent at USD 6,829 per tonne today after hitting a low of USD 6,710 per tonne yesterday, its weakest since April 4 on the London Metal Exchange.

In the national capital, copper mixed scrap and nickel plate (4x4) rose by Rs 5 each to Rs 430 and Rs 841-846 per kg, respectively.

Zinc ingot, lead ingot and lead imported also enquired higher by Rs 2 each to Rs 128-134, Rs 129 and Rs 136 per kg, respectively.

Following are todays metal rates (in Rs per kg):

Zinc ingot Rs 128-134, nickel plate (4x4) Rs 841-846, gun metal scrap Rs 227, bell metal scrap Rs 229, copper mixed scrap Rs 430, chadri deshi Rs 295.

Lead ingot Rs 129, lead imported Rs 136, aluminium ingots Rs 158, aluminium sheet cutting Rs 154, aluminium wire scrap Rs 154 and aluminium utensils scrap Rs 152. PTI SUN KPS SBT SBT