BASF Q4 net profit up 9.77 pc at Rs 86.27 cr

New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) BASF India Tuesday posted 9.77 per cent jump in its net profit at Rs 86.27 crore for the fourth quarter of 2018-19 fiscal. The company's net profit stood at Rs 65.99 crore in the year-ago period, BASF said in a BSE filing. Total income declined to Rs 1,321.3 crore during January-March quarter of 2018-19 from Rs 1,354.3 crore in the same period in previous fiscal. However, expenses shot up to Rs 1,359.2 crore from Rs 1,308.1 crore in the year-ago period. In view of the 75th anniversary milestone, the company's board has recommended a special dividend of Rs 2 per equity share in addition to a final dividend of Rs 3 per share subject to shareholders approval, it said. Shares of the company Tuesday rose 2.72 per cent to settle at Rs 1,368.35 apiece on the BSE. PTI LUX RVKRVK